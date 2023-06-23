Jeremy Gugino

Jeremy Gugino

 Leap Photography

Political propaganda is officially part of the curriculum in Idaho’s public schools.

Last week, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and State Superintendent Debbie Critchfield announced a new history resource will be available for Idaho students in grades eight to 12 to “supplement” the current American History curriculum. Titled “The Story of America,” the material is the brainchild of former U.S. Secretary of Education, and long-time Right-Wing political operative, William Bennett. Just keep that in mind when you hear Critchfield tell you the curriculum was created by “leading experts in the field of American history.” Color me skeptical, given that a 2021 Fox News sub-headline read “‘The Story of America utilizes material based on Bennett’s best-selling history series, ‘America: The Last Best Hope.’”

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

