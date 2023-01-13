As a fan of the Buffalo Bills, I could not wait to watch last Sunday’s season finale against the New England Patriots. Bills Mafia has been an emotional wreck given the near-death experience of free safety Damar Hamlin the week prior in Cincinnati, so, we were looking forward to a blowout against the Patriots. As it turned out, New England’s quarterback, Mac Jones, played well enough to keep his team in the game. However, Bills quarterback Josh Allen — a dynamic, athletic and smart player — made enough big plays to give Buffalo a handy victory.
Juxtapose that with Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State address on Monday to kick off the 2023 Legislative session, and I caught a lot of parallels. The New England Patriots are designed to win games 21-17. They run the ball and play good defense and their quarterback doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. That’s a great game plan if you’re playing in 1992. But, in 2023, you need a quarterback like Josh Allen who can extend plays, run away from pressure and throw the ball down the field. New England won’t change unless their ownership and fanbase demands change. Buffalo, on the other hand, embraces change when it leads to winning.
After listening to Gov. Brad Little’s 2023 State of the State address, I’ve come to a very predictable conclusion: Brad Little is a Mac Jones governor in a Josh Allen world.
And we’re all worse off because of it.
To be fair, Little touted the suddenly important investment in Idaho schools. This will help bring capitalism back to Idaho and boost opportunities for entrepreneurs across the state. We will be pumping $410 million into Idaho schools which will go toward increased teacher pay, resources, improvements and job placement. That is a dynamic move toward giving every Idaho kid a fair shot at success. Don’t forget you did that. Were it not for you, Gov. Little would be ignoring the plight of Idaho’s public schools, offering half measures and touting “Idaho First” as a talking point.
What he didn’t mention is that you all forced him to change. Gov. Little has touted himself as the “education governor” even though he has done little to advance education in our state. But this move is a bold one. The problem is, it wasn’t his idea. It was yours. When you signed the Reclaim Idaho petition to put an Education Initiative on the 2022 ballot, you forced Little into a corner where he had to take bold action on the most important issue affecting capitalism in Idaho: education. He took credit for your work, but at least you forced him to pay attention.
Gov. Little also says he wants to improve Idaho’s infrastructure — everything from roads, bridges to rural broad-band. That certainly will help the Magic Valley and southeastern Idaho where agricultural interests represent a big part of Idaho’s economy. That’s all great, except he did not tout the Biden administration for passing an Infrastructure bill that could make some of Little’s ambitions come true. In the end, I don’t care who improves Idaho’s infrastructure, but we should pay tribute to whoever helps bring capitalism back to Idaho.
I don’t know about you, but when it comes to leadership, I like someone who is smart, dynamic and dedicated to a plan that was conceived and executed by thoughtful people. A leader who is in touch with the people he or she leads. Gov. Little has consistently shown he is not bold, he is not forward thinking when it comes to the people of Idaho, and he is not willing to make dynamic moves to improve the lives of average Idahoans. Brad Little is average, weak and only willing to make big moves for our great state only when someone else does the heavy lifting.
In other words, Brad Little is a Mac Jones governor in a Josh Allen world.
The only thing keeping this state afloat is you. Not Brad Little.
Keep it up.
Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.
