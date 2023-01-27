Once again, who you love and why is under attack in Idaho. The latest salvo comes courtesy of Sen. Scott Herndon, a right-winger from Sagle (North Idaho near Sandpoint) who is proposing a bill that would, essentially, set up a potential court battle to outlaw same-sex marriage in the state of Idaho. This, despite the fact the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the institution on the strength of a right-wing swing-vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Reagan appointee) and the U.S. Congress passed legislation legalizing same-sex and inter-racial marriage with bipartisan votes that included Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson.

Sadly, this is nothing new. Herndon’s bill — which advanced on Wednesday to a full hearing before the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee — would eliminate marriage licenses in Idaho and leave “qualified participants” with only a marriage “certificate.” In case you’re wondering, “qualified participants” — according to Herndon’s testimony Wednesday — would essentially be whoever a court determines is “qualified” to be married in Idaho. Right now, that means a man and a woman. Whether this paperwork sleight-of-hand would withstand judicial scrutiny is uncertain given prior court decisions and federal law. The real question is why scared and angry Idaho lawmakers are so hell-bent on legislating love in the Gem State.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.