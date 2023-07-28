Jeremy Gugino

Jeremy Gugino

 Leap Photography

I met last weekend with a politician from Southern Idaho who plans on seeking higher office. The main gist of the meeting was, “How do I knock on doors?” This person is an Idaho Republican (a real Republican), so the question was a legitimate one. The thing about Idaho Right-Wingers is they know nothing about knocking on doors because, generally speaking, they don’t do it. Granted, in most Idaho districts, simply having the (R) next to their name is enough to get votes. So, actually making an effort to get elected isn’t necessary. However, even in contested districts, they simply don’t make the effort to meet the very people they hope to lead.

As someone who has talked face-to-face with about 30,000 Idahoans all over the state, this concept is foreign to me. I can’t imagine running for office or advocating for a cause where I don’t talk to voters one-on-one.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.