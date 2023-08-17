Jeremy Gugino

Jeremy Gugino

 Leap Photography

Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador continued a storied tradition among Idaho AGs by wasting taxpayer dollars on moronic lawsuits. The latest salvo into stupidity involved the naming of Reclaim Idaho/Idahoans for Open Primaries’ latest ballot initiative which involves open primaries and ranked-choice voting. Last week, Idaho’s Supreme Court unanimously decided to throw out the titles Labrador put on the measure and awarded attorney’s fees to Reclaim Idaho’s and Idahoans for Open Primaries’ counsel. Within a day, Labrador’s office submitted new titles, which initiative-backers called “a major improvement.”

In other words, the state AG already has these reasonable titles at the ready, but decided to waste your money anyway with titles that were biased and misleading.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho. He is currently a candidate for Boise City Council.

