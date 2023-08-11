Jeremy Gugino

When it comes to electoral missteps, Idaho Democrats don’t have a corner on the market. Due to a drafting oversight, the Right Wing Party managed to eliminate the 2024 Presidential primary last legislative session and now are stuck with a caucus next March. If you’re angry about this, feel free to thank Pocatello state Rep. Dustin Manwaring for the part he played in that.

Idaho’s GOP hasn’t had a caucus since 2012, and for good reason. Caucuses are time-consuming and chaotic. Case in point: the 2016 Idaho Democratic caucuses. A Boise State Public Radio headline from 2020 read, “Idaho Democrats Prepare for First Primary After 2016 Caucus Mess.” That event was plagued by long lines, a lack of food and utter confusion. The Idaho Democratic Party quickly abandoned the format in favor of a primary.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho. He is currently a candidate for Boise City Council.

