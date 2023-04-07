Jeremy Gugino

So it finally happened. For the first time in American history, a former president of the United States has been indicted on criminal charges and will avail himself of the nation’s judicial system. On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Donald Trump was arrested, read his rights, booked, finger-printed, arraigned and told a judge he was pleading “not guilty” to 34 felony counts. If convicted, Trump could spend up to four years in prison.

Make no mistake about it. This is a sad day in our nation’s history (although not for the reasons some of you may think). It’s a time for sober reflection and thoughtfulness as to how we got here in the first place and how we can avoid this predicament in the future. Because more indictments could come. More to the point, it’s a time for Americans to hunker down, inform themselves of the charges currently facing Trump and monitor the proceedings in an objective manner.

(3) comments

Old Crow

President Grant was charged with reckless driving

In a carriage.....so.....as usual......you know nothing

John Snow.

Old Crow

It finally happened after you leftist goons have spent the last 7 years trying to make it happen.

After giving Trump a colonoscopy of his taxes

And his entire history and coming up with nothing

And trying to frame him with Hollerys phony dossier......you've settled on a NDA payment to

A porn star. Let's not forget that congress has

Paid for NDAs with clerks and aides and pages

For all their sexual escapades. The fact the the judge and the grand jury is following through

With this just eliminates all credibility from our

Justice system. You leftists have been in search

Of a crime for 7 years all while ignoring the Biden

Crime Family. You have tweaked 1 misdemeanor

Into 34 felonies which are still beyond the statute of limitations.....but you tweaked that too. Biden

Is behind this authoritarian political persecution

And it's going to bite you democrats on the azz.

red in blue

Make the guy's point for him much, Ewe-Gene?

