As the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on, I’ve been reminded of some important legislation passed in Idaho designed to keep foreign invaders out of our waterways. While Ukraine deals with missiles and bullets, we Idahoans continue to wage war against an invasive species no larger than a dime. And, as summer kicks into high gear, we should be grateful for the efforts of Idaho Democratic legislators who pushed through bipartisan legislation aimed at keeping that enemy out of the Gem State.

Namely, quagga mussels.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

