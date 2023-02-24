Jeremy Gugino

As much as Idaho state lawmakers, including Gov. Brad Little, talk about wanting to keep Idaho children in Idaho instead of watching them flee to other states for better opportunities, they sure don’t seem to understand teenagers very much. They’ve failed our kids in ways both big and small. For years, Idaho state lawmakers refused to voluntarily invest in public schools and health care (you, the voters forced them to address those issues), not to mention infrastructure, job training programs, higher education and just about everything that would provide Idaho children with a solid foundation to succeed in this state. That aside, lawmakers have shown they simply don’t understand kids on a human level. And most of them actually have some! This begs the question: If state lawmakers don’t understand kids, how do they intend to create an environment where our children will want to actually stay in Idaho?

I wrote last year about how preoccupied the radical right-wingers were about library porn. That’s right. To listen to them, and you’d think Idaho’s libraries were akin to the Playboy Mansion when it came to their stock of porn. It was so bad, right-wing party lawmakers actually set up a secret room at the Capitol for fellow lawmakers to view this smut prior to considering a bill to outlaw said material.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

(3) comments

Old Crow

Good lord, just when you think you've seen them all.......you dig up another leftist goon. ENOUGH!

Hear me idaho.......CANCEL CANCEL CANCEL the Journal.

alfoglen

In one respect, Idaho lawmakers aren't clueless about our youth. Young people tend to vote Democrat and that scares republicans to death. So they respond by trying to keep kids away from the ballot box. Good luck.

Old Crow

Thank God there's no jobs for them.....they'll move to Portland where they belong.

