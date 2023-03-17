Jeremy Gugino

As football fans know, we are in the midst of free agency. Players all over the league are being evaluated for need and fit on both offense and defense. Teams are looking at players’ athletic traits, production on the field, attitude and a multitude of other characteristics, trying to figure out whether a particular player is right for them. Given the time of year we’re in, I thought it would be fun to evaluate Idaho as an NFL free agent. What position would Idaho be? What are its strengths and weaknesses? Does Idaho have upside potential or do we know what it is? Finally, what kind of contract would you offer Idaho on the open market? I am by no means a football expert, but I know enough to be dangerous, so here’s my pro scouting report on the great state of Idaho.

For starters, I think Idaho is an offensive guard (more specifically, right guard) with the potential to flex out to right tackle. Idaho has a solid foundation, good strength and the ability to open holes in the running game. It lacks elite athleticism, speed and explosiveness (Idaho is a better run-blocker than pass-blocker), but it has been victimized by poor head coaches, training staff and athletic facilities. Idaho has a lot of natural advantages in terms of sun, water, wind and open spaces. Its people are strong and hard-working and itching to get ahead. However, its political leaders have created a low-opportunity, high-tax environment that too many residents don’t want to play with anymore. In short, Idaho has a lot of potential that has been stifled by poor coaching and even poorer training facilities.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

