Jeremy Gugino

Jeremy Gugino

 Leap Photography

Another Idaho Legislative session has come and gone and if you’re an Idaho Democrat, moderate to left-leaning independent or a real Republican, you have to feel like your state lawmakers have put you through the ringer, once again. For the umpteenth year in a row, Idaho has passed a slew of bills that make our state less safe, less competitive and will likely cost us a ton of money in court fees for legislation that is blatantly indefensible and more than a little unconstitutional. However, if you are like a majority of Idahoans who subscribe to Idaho Democratic values, you can actually feel good about 2023 because, by and large, you won.

Let’s start with what happened before the legislative session even started. Gov. Brad Little was forced to finally make meaningful investments in Idaho’s public schools to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. Why? Because you decided that capitalism must come back to Idaho, which starts by investing in our schools. You qualified a ballot initiative that would have done just that and forced the governor’s hand. Because of you, Idaho teachers will get paid more, public schools will finally see real investments, and our kids will benefit accordingly. While investing in our children’s future should be a universal value, it was Idaho Democratic values that got this done.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

