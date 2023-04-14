Another Idaho Legislative session has come and gone and if you’re an Idaho Democrat, moderate to left-leaning independent or a real Republican, you have to feel like your state lawmakers have put you through the ringer, once again. For the umpteenth year in a row, Idaho has passed a slew of bills that make our state less safe, less competitive and will likely cost us a ton of money in court fees for legislation that is blatantly indefensible and more than a little unconstitutional. However, if you are like a majority of Idahoans who subscribe to Idaho Democratic values, you can actually feel good about 2023 because, by and large, you won.
Let’s start with what happened before the legislative session even started. Gov. Brad Little was forced to finally make meaningful investments in Idaho’s public schools to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars. Why? Because you decided that capitalism must come back to Idaho, which starts by investing in our schools. You qualified a ballot initiative that would have done just that and forced the governor’s hand. Because of you, Idaho teachers will get paid more, public schools will finally see real investments, and our kids will benefit accordingly. While investing in our children’s future should be a universal value, it was Idaho Democratic values that got this done.
To quote the great Charlie Sheen, “Winning!”
Back in 2018, 61 percent of Idaho voters approved Medicaid Expansion. While this has become a mainstream issue, it was Idaho Democrats who beat the drum on Medicaid Expansion for years before it finally became reality. Since then, around 145,000 Idahoans have access to quality health care under the program. Earlier this year, a Radical Right-Wing Party member (not a Republican) offered up a bill to repeal Medicaid Expansion that ultimately failed. Never mind the fact this guy is actually the vice-chair of the Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee. Your voice ensured this bill’s ultimate demise. As a state legislature, you don’t spit in the eye of 61 percent of the electorate, not to mention 145,000 Idahoans who now have health care. In the end, Idaho Democratic values won out.
Winning!
Speaking of ballot initiative rights, Idaho Democratic values of freedom and constitutional integrity won out yet again. A resolution to put ballot initiative rights on the ballot lost out in the Idaho House of Representatives which means your constitutional right to bring ballot initiatives remains intact. For now. Idaho’s two greatest legislative achievements in a generation (see above) came about because of your ballot initiative rights. You should be proud those freedoms are still a reality for any Idahoan with the ambition and grit to bring a ballot initiative to our voters.
Finally, Idaho Democratic values will leave a little more money in your wallet next year. Gov. Little was, once again, forced to sign into law property tax relief. As someone who has knocked on literally thousands of doors over the last several years, I can attest first-hand that Idaho Democrats have been screaming for property tax relief for working Idahoans. For any of you who campaigned for Idaho Democratic candidates and causes fighting for property tax relief, you won. It’s not all that we wanted, but we finally forced our Governor to put Idahoans first and pass a tax cut that Idaho Democrats have been clamoring for for years.
Winning!
If you are among the majority of Idahoans who share Idaho Democratic values, it’s hard to come out of a typical legislative session feeling good about the outcome. However, I’d submit you are having a bigger impact on this state than you know. Granted, these sessions would be WAY less stressful if you simply elected Idaho Democrats to represent your values in the state Legislature. But, in the meantime, feel good about the fact that you won — yet again.
I hate to break it to you, but many of you are Idaho Democrats and you don’t even know it. I went through that same transformation. But, keep in mind, Idaho Democratic values will ensure you have access to quality health care, better access to better schools, the freedom to bring ballot initiatives and a property tax cut. If those aren’t your values, you may be in the wrong state.
I like winning, which is why I’m an Idaho Democrat. I suspect you may be, too.
Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.
