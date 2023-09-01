Jeremy Gugino

 Leap Photography

Labor Day is close upon us, which means school is in full swing, football is back, and someone’s knocking on your door. No, I’m not talking about door-to-door sales people, but rather political candidates running for local office. Whether it’s mayor, city council, cemetery district or otherwise, there’s a good chance one of them could show up on your doorstep sometime between now and Nov. 7. I myself am running for Boise City Council and I’m approaching 3,000 door-knocks by the time you read this, so I’ve shown up on a lot of front porches over the last month.

The idea of knocking on doors to convince people to vote for you is a little bit insane if you think about it. You are showing up randomly at the home of a complete stranger and asking them to discuss politics on the spot. What’s even more insane is that a lot of people actually take you up on the offer.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho. He is currently a candidate for Boise City Council.

