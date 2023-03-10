Jeremy Gugino

Jeremy Gugino

 Leap Photography

About two months from now, the national COVID-19 emergency will officially be over. At least that’s what the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is telling us. Why they picked May 11 to be the official end of the pandemic, I couldn’t tell you, but there you go. Mark it down on the calendar and have an extra May celebration this year a week after Cinco de Mayo.

I suppose May 11 is as good a day as any to put an official end to this global nightmare. According to HHS, daily COVID cases are down 92 percent since January 2022, COVID deaths are down more than 80 percent and new COVID-related hospitalizations are down about 80 percent. Nearly 270 million Americans have at least one of the COVID-19 vaccines, or about 81 percent.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

