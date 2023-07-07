Jeremy Gugino

Jeremy Gugino

 Leap Photography

It is with a heavy heart that I write this column on the Fourth of July. My uncle, Dr. Thomas Emmett Johnston, passed away last week. He was a Marine veteran, chemical engineer, father, husband and role model. His work in the chemical engineering world helped take lead out of gasoline, which made the planet a safer and smarter place.

He was also a bit of a pool shark, who helped finance his way through Purdue University by hustling people at local billiard halls. That’s my favorite story about him. I like that I have relatives who operated outside of societal norms from time to time. My uncle Jerry, a Navy veteran who passed away less than a year ago, was similar. He may or may not have been associated with a Sicilian-American “organization” in Western New York that seemed to know an awful lot about which horse would finish first in any given race.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

