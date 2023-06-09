Last week I received my final case check as a Bankruptcy Trustee for the District of Idaho. Trustees make their money in one of two ways: They get a percentage of the assets they distribute to creditors, and they receive a flat fee of $60 for every case that closes, regardless of whether creditors see a dime. My last $60 hit my bank account a few days ago on a case that was filed in 2011. I won’t get into why this case took so long to close because the debtor is more than a little bit litigious. Regardless, I am now officially an ex-Bankruptcy Trustee for the District of Idaho.
Despite what you may think, the vast majority of Idahoans who file for bankruptcy are “honest but unfortunate debtors.” That’s the exact phrase used in the case law, and I believe it to be true. Chances are, some of you reading this have filed for bankruptcy in your lifetime. If not, I guarantee you know someone who has, whether you realize it or not. I started my job as a bankruptcy Trustee just before the Financial Crisis of 2008. Most of the people I saw were in bankruptcy due to job loss, underwater mortgages, medical debt and divorce (bankruptcy and divorce tend to go hand-in-hand). However, I’d occasionally encounter debtors who fell for scams. Ironically, many of the scams were perpetrated by friends or family members. I heard stories of debtors lending large amounts of money to friends who had can’t-lose business propositions (usually involving real estate), as well as debtors who gave money to drug-addicted family members who blew the money on booze and dope. And yes, I even had debtors who fell for the “Nigerian Prince” scam. If you don’t know what that is, please delete all emails in which the words “Nigerian” and “Prince” appear. Trust me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.