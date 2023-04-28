Jeremy Gugino

The First Amendment is perhaps the most cherished set of constitutional rights we have as Americans. It covers freedom of speech, press, assembly, association, religion and the ability to petition the government for the redress of grievances. That covers a lot of ground.

This amendment, like all constitutional rights, comes with limitations. Paraphrasing the great Oliver Wendell Holmes, you can’t falsely yell “fire!” in a crowded theater (this may not technically be true, but you get the point). Furthermore, you can’t intentionally use speech to incite violence against a person or place. Finally, although the American press has wide latitude to make mistakes in its reporting, it cannot intentionally defame someone’s reputation without consequences.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

