Recently, I waxed sardonically on the right-wing party’s drive to eliminate student identification cards as a form of valid ID at the polls in Idaho. The reason for the 700-word eye-roll was because of how silly House Bill 124 was. In the last election, out of nearly 600,000 votes cast, a mere 104 people in the entire state of Idaho used their student ID to vote. The right-wingers who sponsored the bill touted it as “election integrity” legislation because of the “real” fear that college students around the state would spend their weekends cranking out fake student IDs so ineligible people could vote. The bill, which was signed into law last week, was a colossal waste of state resources and taxpayer money.

Now we’re getting it on the other side. Last Friday, two nonprofit organizations — Babe Vote and March for Our Lives Idaho — filed suit in Federal District Court to overturn the legislation. They allege it violates the 26th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which sets the legal voting age at 18 years of age and prohibits states from denying or abridging that right.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

