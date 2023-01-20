Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
The Pioneer Line, which included stations in Shoshone (about a 30-minute drive from Twin Falls) and Pocatello, was scuttled in 1997 due to lack of interest. In other words, it was losing money. Apparently more than even Amtrak was comfortable with. However, the Democratic-led federal infrastructure bill provides billions of dollars to subsidize passenger rail around the country. Despite their public disdain for our President Joe Biden, every significant Idaho leader is on record supporting the project. That includes Gov. Little, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and even Rep. Mike Simpson who voted against the infrastructure legislation. Another dozen local officials throughout Southern Idaho are also on board.
We won’t know whether this project is a go for at least five years, but keep in mind, our local and state tax dollars will be needed to make it happen.
As someone who has traveled the world and this country by train, plane and automobile, color me hopeful, but skeptical.
I am all for public mass transit. I’ve taken subways, metro trains, street cars and buses on five continents and close to two-dozen American cities. I actually have the Amtrak App on my phone (with 506 points accumulated). Public transit is remarkably safe, it’s better for the environment, and it’s a good way to get a vibe of the city, state or country you’re traveling in. It can also be way more affordable than conventional ways of traveling.
However, if your time, comfort and independence are valuable to you, traveling by train can be a hassle — especially in the American West.
Traveling by car from Pocatello to Salt Lake City takes about two hours (164 miles). Once you’re there, you have your own vehicle to drive wherever you want. Depending on your car or truck, you can make the roundtrip on about $60 in gas. Plus, you can come and go whenever you want. Having used Amtrak, I can guarantee you it will take longer to get from Pocatello (assuming they reinstate the stop) to Salt Lake City via train. I also guarantee the round-trip ticket will cost you more than the gas.
For instance, using the Amtrak App, a round-trip ticket from Buffalo to Syracuse — about 150 miles one-way — booked a month from now will cost you $75 roundtrip and take more than three hours one-way. More than six hours round-trip. Plus, put out of your head whatever romance you may ascribe to train travel. Amtrak ain’t the Orient Express. It’s comfortable, but it’s nothing close to glamorous.
That being said, train travel is much less cumbersome than air travel — no lines at the metal detector, no “random searches” and no long walks through airport concourses. You also get more room and mobility on trains. Plus, no traffic. Not that the traffic between Pocatello and Salt Lake City is all that bad, but, you tell me. Perhaps during the three or four months of the year when road conditions can be icy, making the trip by train may be desirable. But that leaves another eight or nine months when driving is preferable.
If you have the time, money and patience, you should be all aboard a revamped Pioneer Line that brings passenger train service back to Southern Idaho. Otherwise, you should be as skeptical as I am. There’s a reason the Boise-to-Salt Lake City line got shut down nearly 30 years ago. I’m not sure conditions have changed much since then. I will give “Amtrak Joe” and Idaho leaders an “A” for effort on this issue, but I remain skeptical that a Boise-to-Salt Lake City passenger rail line will become a viable, or desirable, option for Southern Idahoans.
Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.
