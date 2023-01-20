Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.

The Pioneer Line, which included stations in Shoshone (about a 30-minute drive from Twin Falls) and Pocatello, was scuttled in 1997 due to lack of interest. In other words, it was losing money. Apparently more than even Amtrak was comfortable with. However, the Democratic-led federal infrastructure bill provides billions of dollars to subsidize passenger rail around the country. Despite their public disdain for our President Joe Biden, every significant Idaho leader is on record supporting the project. That includes Gov. Little, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and even Rep. Mike Simpson who voted against the infrastructure legislation. Another dozen local officials throughout Southern Idaho are also on board.

Jeremy Gugino was a full-time volunteer as communications director for the Idaho House/Senate Democrats and Reclaim Idaho.

