NFL looks like old self entering 3rd season in COVID era

Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara, third from right, rides a young fan's bike as the fan takes off running with Deguara's helmet during training camp.

 SAMANTHA MADER

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry has been seen jogging on the field with his daughter after practice. Green Bay Packers are once again borrowing kids' bicycles for rides to practice. Fans are rubbing elbows with their favorite players to get those coveted autographs.

Yes, the NFL is looking and acting like it's essentially back to normal going into its third season dealing with COVID-19.