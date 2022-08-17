Commanders Football

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, right, signs autographs for fans after practice during training camp Monday in Ashburn, Va.

 AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry has been seen jogging on the field with his daughter after practice. Green Bay Packers are once again borrowing kids’ bicycles for rides to practice. Fans are rubbing elbows with their favorite players to get those coveted autographs.

Yes, the NFL is looking and acting like it’s essentially back to normal going into its third season dealing with COVID-19.