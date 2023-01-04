Battlefield Pocatello Armory

The armory of Nerf Guns at the new Battlefield Pocatello arena.

 Photo courtesy of Scott Jensen

Pocatello area residents who have an overwhelming urge to shoot Nerf darts at people can now do so in a place where it won’t result in a scolding. In fact, hitting people with darts is the entire point.

Battlefield Pocatello — a new Nerf gun arena in Chubbuck — is owned by Scott Jensen and his wife, Erika. Jensen said the arena contains two different party areas. One is big enough for about 15 people, and the other is big enough for about 40.

