Pocatello area residents who have an overwhelming urge to shoot Nerf darts at people can now do so in a place where it won’t result in a scolding. In fact, hitting people with darts is the entire point.
Battlefield Pocatello — a new Nerf gun arena in Chubbuck — is owned by Scott Jensen and his wife, Erika. Jensen said the arena contains two different party areas. One is big enough for about 15 people, and the other is big enough for about 40.
"We have a bunch of inflatable obstacles, Nerf guns, two different party areas and observation areas for parents to watch their kids," he said.
Jensen and his wife wanted to open the arena because they wanted to provide another venue for family entertainment in Pocatello. He said he and his family moved here from Panama City, Florida, where there was an arena like his.
"My son really enjoyed it," he said. "It seemed to be a good fit."
Jensen said since they opened in early November, they have been successful through word of mouth. He said one thing he notices is that the parents seem to enjoy playing in the arena as much as their children.
"We've been doing very well," he said. "The community has been very receptive."
Jensen said his favorite part of operating the business so far has been watching the families have fun together.
"It's not really a job when you're having fun doing it," he said.
Jensen said they have hosted parties for both children and adults. These have been birthday or holiday parties. He said these parties have been successful so far.
"The adult parties were a blast," he said. "I didn't know how it would go, but it was really fun."
Battlefield Pocatello is located at 227 Bluegill Lane in Chubbuck. They are open on Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. More information about the arena can be found at battlefieldpocatello.com.
