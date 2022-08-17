Ballot Counting Maryland

The NBA will be off on Election Day.

The league’s schedule for the coming season will have all 30 teams playing on Nov. 7, the night before the midterm elections. The NBA is hoping teams use that night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, plus amplify the need for civic engagement.