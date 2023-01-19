Pocatello roller derby
Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Among the many different local activities and sports that went into remission because of Covid-19, the Portneuf Valley Bruisers roller derby team’s absence left a hole in many hearts. However, they are excited to get back in the rink again this year, beginning by hosting a skate camp with a record-breaking number of participants.

“We've never had 35 people sign up for skate camps, so it's incredibly exciting,” said Lee Ann Waldron, a Bruisers team member of nine years.

