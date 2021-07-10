SINGLE-A
MARSH VALLEY 11, BUHL 4
MARSH VALLEY 4, BUHL 2
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles rolled to a doubleheader sweep over Buhl with an 11-4 win and a 4-2 victory.
Jason Jones was solid on the mound in the first game and MV got a two-hit, three-RBI performance out of Payton Howe.
In the finale, Karter Howell, James Bodily, Payton Howe and Daxton Woodmancy all pitched, combining to allow just four hits and no earned runs. At the plate, Stanton Howell had two doubles and drove in a quartet of runs.
Marsh Valley is 25-1-2.
MARSH VALLEY 11, BUHL 4
Buhl 301 000 0 — 4 9 1
Marsh Valley 151 301 x — 11 7 0
Buhl — LP: Drake. HR: Lockwood. 2B: Rose.
Marsh Valley — WP: Jason Jones. 3B: Payton Howe. 2B: James Bodily, Dylan Driessen.
MARSH VALLEY 4, BUHL 2
Buhl 011 000 0 — 2 4 1
Marsh Valley 130 000 x — 4 5 2
Buhl — LP: Bennet. 2B: Lockwood.
Marsh Valley — WP: Karter Howell. 2B: Stanton Howell 2.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (OR) 7, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 3
RENO (NV) 8, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 2
At Centennial HS, the Razorbacks couldn’t get a win on Saturday, losing 7-3 to Mountain View before falling 8-2 to Reno.
The Razorbacks only managed a pair of hits against Mountain View — doubles from Mason Summerill and Gunner Wilhelm — and only four in the finale.
The Razorbacks (15-14) continue play in the Mountain View Tournament on Sunday.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (OR) 7, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 3
Razorbacks 100 000 2 — 3 2 3
Mountain View 330 001 x — 7 4 3
Razorbacks — LP: Colton Durham. 2B: Mason Summerill, Gunner Wilhelm.
Mountain View — WP: Jordan Kennedy. 2B: Declan Corrigan.
RENO (NV) 8, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 2
Reno 210 012 2 — 8 6 1
Razorbacks 100 010 0 — 2 4 2
Reno — WP: Takeo Cervantez.
Razorbacks — LP: JD Gunderson.
BURLEY GREEN SOX 16, MALAD DRAGONS 3 (5)
BURLEY GREEN SOX 9, MALAD DRAGONS 0
At Burley, Malad fell in both games to the Green Sox, losing 16-3 and 9-0.
Peyton Briggs and Traven Ward hit doubles in the first game and though the Dragons had nine hits in the second game, they left all nine baserunners on.
BURLEY GREEN SOX 16, MALAD DRAGONS 3 (5)
Malad 100 20 — 3 4 2
Burley 425 5x — 16 10 0
Malad — LP: Dillon Evans. 2B: Peyton Briggs, Traven Ward.
Burley — WP: Bronson Brookins. GS: Bronson Brookins. 2B: Dom Rivera, Josiah Robins, Slayder Watterson.
BURLEY GREEN SOX 9, MALAD DRAGONS 0
Malad 000 000 0 — 0 9 2
Burley 410 310 x — 9 11 0
Malad — LP: Grady Combs.
Burley — WP: Payton Beck. 2B: Jace Robinson, Slayder Watterson.