Jodi and Verlyn Dabell

Jodi and Verlyn Dabell, coordinators for Just Serve in Pocatello, Chubbuck, and American Falls, are pictured in their home.

 June Polk/For the Journal

It seems that volunteering for community service is something nearly everyone would like to incorporate into their daily lives, but it can be really difficult to know where to start. Just Serve is a free online platform where any willing person can find an opportunity to serve their community in a way that works best for them.

Just Serve partners with local nonprofit organizations and posts projects that anyone can participate in. Whether it's mowing a neighbor's lawn, assembling hygiene products for teens at your local schools, or writing a card to brighten an elderly person’s day, Just Serve makes it possible.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.