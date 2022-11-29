It seems that volunteering for community service is something nearly everyone would like to incorporate into their daily lives, but it can be really difficult to know where to start. Just Serve is a free online platform where any willing person can find an opportunity to serve their community in a way that works best for them.
Just Serve partners with local nonprofit organizations and posts projects that anyone can participate in. Whether it's mowing a neighbor's lawn, assembling hygiene products for teens at your local schools, or writing a card to brighten an elderly person’s day, Just Serve makes it possible.
Ten years in the making, Just Serve is now part of 13 countries. Jodi and Verlyn Dabell, coordinators for Just Serve in Pocatello, Chubbuck and American Falls, are passionate about helping our community work together to make East Idaho a better place.
“It's a gift to our community right here to help volunteers,” Jodi said. “It's a gift to the world. This is a gift that will help build bridges as we come to know each other more from all different backgrounds. And as we work side by side, giving a little bit at a time or as much as we wanna give, it adds up and we can make a difference in our community. We're very touched by all people who are working to make this a better community.”
Verlyn shared a heartwarming story about how Just Serve has impacted his family.
“The warming shelter had posted the need for warm clothing and coats for those who are homeless,” Verlyn said. “When I explained to my dad about this need, he went through his closets and brought me some coats to take to the shelter. He had kept my mom's coat hanging in the closet since her passing six years ago, but he brought it to me and was so happy that it would help someone who really needed a warm coat.”
Just Serve is non-discriminatory and offers many different opportunities to volunteer, including remotely, to make it possible for anybody to serve their community. The software for the website was created by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“It doesn't matter what color you are, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, or religion. It doesn't matter. Everybody is welcome,” Jodi said.
Verlyn shared an example of an organization available to volunteer for on Just Serve called Rake a Difference.
“(Rake a Difference) will try to match sponsors and then volunteers to go rake yards,” he said. “The sponsors will sponsor some elderly lady that can't rake her own lawn, and then the volunteers will sign up and they'll go rake her lawn for her.”
Jodi and Verlyn shared how they’ve volunteered for the community recently.
“One that we've recently been working on is with the school district,” Jodi said. “We talked to their social worker and they needed hygiene kits and things for some of the kids who don't have that available. The school can post that on justserve.org and then when people think ‘I need to do more in my community,’ they can log on to just serve and think, ‘I would love to help these high school students. I will be glad to buy some hygiene kits and drop them off at (the schools).’ It's awesome that it can meet any need and that kids and families can be involved.”
Verlyn described how serving the community can impact people’s lives.
“When we as a community come together and serve, hearts are softened, and we will build bridges and friendships,” he said. “In the few months that we have been involved, we have been witnesses to those very things.”
For any questions about Just Serve in East Idaho, Jodi and Verlyn Dabell can be contacted at verlynandjodidabell@justserve.org, or you can call Jodi at 208-240-0236 or Verlyn at 208-221-1072. Visit justserve.org to volunteer in your area.
