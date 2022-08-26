Flying Tiger

Members of the ISU Rocket Club position their rocket Flying Tiger on a launchpad.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

Idaho State University students competed in the Spaceport America Cup, one of the largest college rocket engineering competitions in the world, according to a press release from ISU.

According to the press release, the competition was held in New Mexico and featured 100 teams from around the world. The teams compete to reach their target altitude.