Idaho State University students competed in the Spaceport America Cup, one of the largest college rocket engineering competitions in the world, according to a press release from ISU.
According to the press release, the competition was held in New Mexico and featured 100 teams from around the world. The teams compete to reach their target altitude.
ISU's team competed in the 10,000 feet division of the competition. Their rocket, which they named "Flying Tiger," flew 10,699 feet, which placed them 12th out of 66 teams in their division.
Andrew Anderson, leader of the Rocket Club team, explained in the press release that the team was proud of their results at their first competition, especially after going through all of the research and testing.
ISU has been trying to compete in the Spaceport America Cup for a long time. The competition had been canceled for the last couple of years due to the pandemic.
Anyone wanting to watch a video of Flying Tiger's flight can find a student-produced video on ISU's website at isu.edu/me.
The Rocket Club is always looking for new members. They hope to be able to compete in the 30,000 feet division, and they need students from engineering fields such as avionics and propulsion as well as from business and public relation fields to help them achieve their goal. They are also looking for sponsors to help fund their project.
Anyone hoping to join the Idaho State University Rocket Club can reach out to Kellie Wilson, teaching lab technician, at kelliewilson@isu.edu.