Idaho State players including wide receiver Tanner Conner (80) and offensive lineman Tyler Clemons (58) celebrate a touchdown during a game against Eastern Washington on Saturday at Holt Arena.
Regional expectations for Idaho State football aren’t glowing just over a month out from the season opener. Following a 2-4 record in the shortened spring season, the Bengals were voted ninth in the Big Sky preseason media and coaches poll.
In the 13-team conference, ISU ranks ahead of Portland State, Southern Utah, Cal Poly and Northern Colorado but sits a spot behind rival Idaho – whom the Bengals defeated 24-22 in Pocatello this spring – in both polls.
After winning its fourth-straight Big Sky title a few months ago, the media and coaches project Weber State to make it five straight in 2021. The Wildcats boast a conference-leading seven players on the preseason All-Big Sky Team including the reigning defensive player of the year from the spring in linebacker Conner Mortensen.
The only Bengal named to the preseason all-conference team was wide receiver Tanner Conner, the graduate student who was a First-Team Big Sky selection in the spring after reeling in a team-high 34 passes for 685 yards and a trio of scores.
Conner will again be catching balls from quarterback Tyler Vander Waal, the Wyoming transfer who played solid in his first season as a Bengal. A second-team all-conference pick – behind only Eastern Washington signal-caller Eric Barriere, the 2021 Walter Payton Award runner-up (an award given annually to the best offensive player in the FCS) – Vander Waal completed more than half his passes for 1,843 yards but almost had as many interceptions (10) as touchdowns (12).
Idaho State will begin its fall camp in early August, almost a month before its season-opener against North Dakota on Sept. 4 at Holt Arena.
