Century senior Adee Butler takes a swing during a district tournament match against Pocatello last week.
VOLLEYBALL
4A state tournament
Skyview 3, Century 0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-18)
Century 3, Columbia 0 (25-14, 26-24, 25-17)
Diamondbacks take third at state.
3A state tournament
Weiser 3, Snake River 1 (25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17)
2A state tournament
West Side 3, Malad 2 (19-25, 25-20, 27-25, 23-25, 18-16)
West Side 3, Ririe 2 (25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 24-26, 15-8)
Melba 3, West Side 1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19)
Pirates take second at state.
1AD2 state tournament
Horseshoe Bend 3, Rockland 0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-17)
Rockland 3, Council 1 (25-21, 14-25, 25-21, 25-23)
Horseshoe Bend 3, Rockland 0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-12)
Bulldogs take second at state.
CROSS COUNTRY
5A state meet
Boys team results
1. Rocky Mountain 30, 2. Boise 71, 3. Coeur d'Alene 73, 4. Highland 146, 5. Centennial 147
Girls team results
1. Boise 54, 2. Rocky Mountain 83, 3. Highland 138, 4. Mountain View 149, 5. Post Falls 151
4A state meet
1. Bishop Kelly 53, 2. Idaho Falls 63, 3. Skyline 118, 4. Pocatello 130, 5. Twin Falls 146, 6. Burley 147, 7. Blackfoot 176, 8. Preston 218, 9. Vallivue 236, 10. Sandpoint 240
Boys individual results
1. Matthew Thomas (Blackfoot) 14:47.61, 2. Stockton Stevens (Twin Falls) 14:54.07, 3. Austin Clough (Bishop Kelly) 14:58.19, 4. Samuel Fish (Vallivue) 15:08.76, 5. Ben Behrmann (Idaho Falls) 15:29.73
1. Preston 61, 2. Skyline 97, 3. Idaho Falls 118, 4. Pocatello 120, 5. Twin Falls 141
Girls individual results
1. Nelah Roberts (Skyline) 17:31.72, 2. Bailey Bird (Pocatello) 17:44.97, 3. Marina Renna (Skyline) 18:24.11, 4. Elanor Eddington (Idaho Falls) 18:26.80, 5. Ssaylor Erickson (Twin Falls) 18:31.28, 6. Hailey Renzello (Pocatello) 18:35.14.
Complete results available at athletic.net.
