POCATELLO — Professionals and novices alike will be able to attempt to qualify for a chance at horseshoe state championship fame this weekend.

A pair of qualifying tournaments for the Idaho state horseshoe championship will be held this Saturday at Ross Park. The first tournament starts at 9:30 a.m., is $5 for applicants and will be 100 pitch style with players competing against their average. The player with the most ringers or overall best average has a chance to win a special tournament patch. Normally, patches are reserved for top competitors.

