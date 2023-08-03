POCATELLO — Professionals and novices alike will be able to attempt to qualify for a chance at horseshoe state championship fame this weekend.
A pair of qualifying tournaments for the Idaho state horseshoe championship will be held this Saturday at Ross Park. The first tournament starts at 9:30 a.m., is $5 for applicants and will be 100 pitch style with players competing against their average. The player with the most ringers or overall best average has a chance to win a special tournament patch. Normally, patches are reserved for top competitors.
The second tournament will be a class round robin with an entry cost of $20 and starts at 10:30 a.m. Players will be divided evenly with each competitor playing in turn against one another. The top three finishers who receive a cash payout. A special tournament patch will also be available for the winner of the class round robin.
Both tournaments will qualify competitors for the Idaho state championship, which will be at Ross Park and run from Aug. 26 to 27. Registration for the qualifiers will be on Aug. 5 from 9 to 10 a.m. and competitors are welcome to play in both.
Refreshments like coffee, water and Gatorade will be provided for all in attendance.
For organizer Jim Price, the tournament isn’t simply about the money; it’s about community, unity and love for the game.
“It's not about money,” Price said. “It's about companionship. Horseshoes are a sport that everybody can play. It's a sport that men can play against women. Older people are competing against younger people. It’s a good deal. It’s a social event.”
