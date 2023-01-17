POCATELLO — The drama clubs at both Highland and Century high schools recently won state titles.
Ted Bonman, who is head of the Century Drama Club, said this is the third year his kids have won the 4A State Title.
"We're really excited to get the award, and we're really proud of our kids," he said.
Bonman said the way the competition works is that small groups of students will perform five- to 10-minute scenes. These scenes will be judged and some groups will move on to semifinals and then finals.
"Whichever team has the most finalists will end up winning the title," he said.
Bonman said his favorite part about being a drama teacher is watching his students perform and express their creativity.
"My favorite thing about teaching theater is when kids blow me away with their creativity," he said.
Bonman expressed gratitude for his co-teacher, Shawn Ruth, for collaborating with him. He believes their partnership played a role in their student's success.
"One of the things I attribute to our success is that we have a partnership," he said.
Bonman said he looks forward to seeing what his students do in the future with their drama careers.
"Shawn and I are really proud of our students," he said. "We think the world of them and are excited to see them go on to bigger and better things."
The Highland Drama Club won the 5A State Title. Alix Van Noy, the drama teacher at Highland, said this year was the first year his students won the state title during his four years teaching at Highland.
"Two years ago was the first time Highland had a student place in 12 years," he said. "We built off of that, and last year we took second place."
Van Noy said what made him proud of his students was seeing all the hours of dedication they put into their pieces.
"They put lots of hours into everything," he said. "They work on their pieces for months, but they take 10 minutes to perform."
Van Noy said his favorite thing about being a drama coach is building a relationship with his students.
"I spend two hours with those students every day," he said. "I build a relationship with them really fast. You're constantly working and exploring acting."
Van Noy said he also likes to watch theater with his students. He takes them to see theater productions from different high schools and colleges. Sometimes they will travel to see a professional production.
"We watch theater all year together," he said.
