POCATELLO — A popular indoor arena and roller rink located at the former Naval Ordnance Plant on Pole Line Road in Pocatello is looking for a new home.
After having its lease terminated by the new site owners, Titan Corp, the popular Gate City recreation location will need to relocate before the end of August.
Married couple Marty Rosa-Habenicht and Al Habenicht have owned and operated H&R Inline for over 20 years, playing host to a variety of sports and recreational activities that include roller hockey, soccer, skateboarding and roller derby.
Occasionally they also present boxing and MMA matches and recently hosted the Highland High School all-night party after the school was partially destroyed in an April fire. Dozens of teams, including four soccer leagues, rely on the facility as a venue to practice and hone their skills, especially during the turbulent winter season in Idaho.
“All the money and everything that's here, everything in this building is our own,” Al Habenicht said. “We've worked hard at our other jobs so we could afford to do this. It started with my son. Needless to say, he played inline hockey. He's played all over the United States and Canada, but it's always been about the kids.”
Those running operations at H&R are composed entirely of volunteers, many of them being the youngsters who practiced at the site decades ago and have now taken up a mentor or coaching role to teach the next generation.
Ryan Bennet and Spencer Schieman have been involved in the Pocatello hockey scene for over 20 years, spending time in their adolescence at H&R and finding the spark that ignited their respective loves of the game. They reflected on the important community aspect that helped them get to where they are today.
“Everybody finds sports that they love, they can play and that they fit into, and that for me was hockey,” Schieman said. “I ended up playing baseball as a kid and then I played hockey for the first time. That just stuck with me for life and kept me going through playing tournaments and everything else we did. Throughout the whole 25 years. I'm asking for that opportunity for kids coming up.”
Upon visiting H&R, there is certainly a strong sense of trust and community. Kids drift around on scooters and rollerblades, adults freely volunteer their time to teach and instruct and the whole building is abuzz with laughter and hollers of excitement. Every age is represented here and everyone seems to have a deep connection with one another. There is no monetary incentive, the reward being the work itself and seeing the progress as everyone develops and learns together.
“It's important to me because it's a big part of the community,” Bennet said. “We have a lot of kids, a lot of players that have been around a very long time. Al and Marty had been running this for 25 years now and just for their sake, we want to keep this going."
The end result is reflected in the shining array of massive trophies that line a part of the wall and in the lives of players that have gone on to try out for professional hockey teams and pursue their sporting goals beyond the scope of Pocatello.
“My biggest thing is the opportunity for kids,” Schieman said. “I was able to play tournaments in Oregon, Colorado and Chicago. I represented the state of Idaho in a national tournament there. So having that opportunity for kids moving forward is one of my biggest passions.”
It seems that not only will the community be losing a storied sports facility but also losing an opportunity to reach new goals and milestones and be part of something bigger than themselves. A litany of those involved in the multitude of sports at H&R expressed their grief with such an important mainstay being forced to relocate and the uncertainty behind it.
H&R is also not the only organization within the nearby warehouses that faces expulsion. Revolution Sports Center, a highly competitive gymnastic establishment that has represented the United States in 18 different countries across the globe and has been a close neighbor of H&R for 12 years, is also facing a precarious future with their lease being terminated as well.
“Our program is recognized nationally and internationally around the world for turning out really great athletes,” said Justen Millerbernd, owner and operator of Revolution Sports Center. “I think the biggest thing for me personally is what it teaches the kids as life lessons and things like that. We've had a lot of great athletes accomplish amazing accolades here at the gym, but have also been able to go on to be successful members of society.”
If there is hope for the future of these important facilities it is due to the strong bonds of friendship and camaraderie that have brought people from all different walks of life together. A family can be made up of blood relations but for many at the facility those bonds are deeper than blood. The sweat, tears and years of work culminating into a crucible that forges champions.
“It's the people we get to love,” Marty Rosa-Habenicht said. “We've got some families that have been with us going into their third generation. A lot of these boys around here I've known since they were born. It's a big family thing for me.”
For those interesting in helping H&R inline find a new location or assist with associated costs they can reach out to Marty Rosa-Habenicht at 208-221-3155.
