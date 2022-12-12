CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck has announced the winners for this year's Christmas Light Contest, according to a press release from the city.
Brad Winters, coordinator of the contest, said people can enter by sending an email or Facebook message to the city.
"Typically, they just decorate the houses and the judges drive around to pick the winners," he said.
The address that is the overall winner of the contest is 485 Lariat Lane. Their display includes a large nativity scene in the front and goes along the sides of the house.
Winners of other categories include Idaho Central Credit Union for "Best Commercial Display," Chubbuck Fire Station for "Best Small Display" and 860 Harold St. for "Most Colorful."
The People's Choice winner is 5740 Sorrel Drive. Their display is of a deer hunter and deer that is meant to be comedic. They were the clear winner due to the number of emails and messages nominating them.
Other honorable mentions include 5035 Cole St. and 4951 Cole St. The city even mentioned two borderline houses. They are 14458 W. Siphon Road and 1077 W. Quinn Road.
"They are right next to the city of Chubbuck," Winters said. "They don't qualify for an award, but they should be mentioned."
Winters said his favorite part about coordinating the contest is that it's always fun to see the lights and decorations.
"I've done it for seven or eight years," he said. "But it's been around for a while."
Winters encourages more people to participate in the contest next year.
