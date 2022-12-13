Amanda Kent

Amanda Kent with her two horses Little Red and Butternut outside of C-A-L Ranch ringing the bell for the Salvation Army.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

CHUBBUCK — A local woman is bringing two of her four-legged friends to C-A-L Ranch on Saturdays to help ring the bell for the Salvation Army.

One might have guessed that the four-legged friends of Amanda Kent joining her on Saturday's would be dogs, but they'd be wrong. Kent is bringing her two horses with her to ring bells for the Salvation Army as it makes its final push for donations this holiday season.

