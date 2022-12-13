CHUBBUCK — A local woman is bringing two of her four-legged friends to C-A-L Ranch on Saturdays to help ring the bell for the Salvation Army.
One might have guessed that the four-legged friends of Amanda Kent joining her on Saturday's would be dogs, but they'd be wrong. Kent is bringing her two horses with her to ring bells for the Salvation Army as it makes its final push for donations this holiday season.
"This is our second year working with the Salvation Army to try to do something good for their organization and bring a little Christmas spirit to everyone," she said.
Kent said these two horses, whose names are Little Red and Butternut, are also part of the Take the Reins program, a life skills program for youth ages 10 to 15.
"These horses have been to a lot of events," she said. "This is not something I would do with every horse I've ever owned."
While Little Red and Butternut are great at raising awareness of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, they aren't the best at bringing in the donations, says Lt. Ernie Evans, Officer-in-Charge at the Pocatello Salvation Army.
"To be completely honest, they don't necessarily raise a lot of money, but they have raised a ton of awareness," Evans said about Kent's two horses. "And I really feel that it's also helping her charity be very public, especially at a place like C-A-L Ranch."
The Salvation Army is in desperate need of some bell ringer volunteers to finish out the holiday season. Evans says he has set an operating budget next year of about $89,000 and thus far has only raised about $33,000.
"I am less than halfway toward our budgeted goal and less than two weeks to go in the bell ringing season," Evans said. "Normally, I would say that's not really because of a lack of volunteers but that's not the case this year."
Aside from some members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ringing the bell at Walmart, Evans says he is still lacking some volunteers to regularly ring the bell at Smith's and Fred Meyer.
Additionally, the LDS bell ringers will stop on Dec. 20 and Evans currently has no volunteers slated to ring on Dec. 22 or Dec. 23, two of the largest money-raising days of the Red Kettle Campaign.
"We have a ton of empty spaces that are making it harder and harder to meet our goal," Evans said.
Evans is encouraging anyone who can spare a few hours, especially those who can sing or play an instrument or people who can greet potential donors with the utmost kindness and politeness, to reach out to the Salvation Army at 208-232-5318 to sign up to ring the bell.
"Everyone loves to be greeted politely and entertained," Evans said. "We're looking for people who are kind of jovial. The idea is to come and be the best bell ringer ever, right? We're hopeful to find some volunteers that are very cheerful and very happy because that's what the season is supposed to be all about."
Kent said she started doing this after working it out with the Salvation Army and C-A-L Ranch. At one point last year, she was allowed to walk the horses into the store.
"C-A-L Ranch has been fun and into it," she said. "These horses are great and they love it."
Kent said she has loved to see the reaction from people. Many children have shown excitement at getting to see the horses, and older people have told her stories about horses they had when they were younger.
"It's amazing to see little kids get excited," she said. "But to see the elderly have these memories is just amazing."
Kent said she has also loved exposing people to horses and giving them a chance to touch them and give them a treat. She especially loves seeing children's faces light up when they feed the horses.
"For a minute, all they're thinking about is the experience," she said. "They're fully in the moment having fun."
Kent encourages others to come up with their own skill and ring the bell, whether that be singing or playing an instrument. She said she's even seen someone dress in their favorite team’s gear to come ring the bell.
"It's just two hours of volunteering," she said. "But it can really help a lot of people."
Kent expressed gratitude for C-A-L Ranch for allowing her to bring her horses again.
"Thank you to C-A-L Ranch for hosting us and letting us have some fun," she said.
Kent first brought the horses to the C-A-L Ranch this year on Dec. 3. She will be at the farm supply and outdoor store again on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. She said this week she will be joined by state Sen. Julie VanOrden.
"She's taking time out of her schedule to help us out," she said.
Kent also encouraged everyone to look into the Take the Reins program. More information on that can be found on the Southeast Idaho Public Health Department website at siphidaho.org.
