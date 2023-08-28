The college football season has just started but in the world of sports the next season is always just around the corner. Such is the case for college basketball as the Idaho State Bengals men’s schedule is now up at the school web site: www.isubengals.com.
Some game times are still to be determined but the rest of the schedule has been locked in.
Head coach Ryan Looney’s squad opens the season with a pair of exhibition games against Simon Fraser and Dickinson State on October 28 and November 1 respectively both at Reed Gym.
The regular season starts with a game against Warner Pacific College on November 6 and is one of two games that will be played in Idaho Falls at the Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center.
“The Idaho Falls Community is part of Idaho State University. It is the home of thousands of students and alumni, as well as dedicated faculty and staff. Playing a number of games in Hero Arena is a great opportunity to grow the Bengal Family, and to ensure that everyone in eastern Idaho is a part of Bengal basketball,” says Pauline Thiros, Director of Athletics. “We have committed to a presence across the state, and these games are evidence of that. It is going to be fun, and we want people across the region to know we love our Bengal alumni and fans.”
The Bengals will play a second game at the site, which opened in 2022, on January 6 against Nebraska-Omaha as part of the Big Sky-Summit League challenge. “Our program is excited to play at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. It’s a great opportunity to grow our fan base and play in a beautiful arena. We want to be Eastern Idaho’s team,” said Looney.
The non-conference road schedule will be difficult with games against St. Thomas (MN.), Iowa State, Pepperdine, Fresno State, Southern Utah, Oregon State and a tournament in North Carolina hosted by Campbell College.
The Big Sky Conference part of the schedule starts on December 28 when ISU hosts Montana State.
The way the schedule is shaped sees the Bengals only playing two home games in Pocatello between November 10 and December 28 and they also have a stretch where they play six of eight on the road between January 22 and February 17.
It is becoming more and more difficult for mid-major schools, especially in smaller conferences, to be able to schedule home games and ISU is no exception. Overall this year in the regular season, the Bengals will play 17 true road games, 11 home games and three neutral site games.
The Big Sky Conference post-season tournament will again be played in Boise with men’s action starting on March 9.
Last year ISU was 11-21 overall, 8-10 in the Big Sky Conference and lost in the first round of the post season conference tournament to Montana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.