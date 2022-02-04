The Pocatello-Chubbuck Auditorium District is planning a 32,000-square-foot indoor sports facility with an artificial turf field, which would be built adjacent to its Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello.
Raul Cano, executive director of the MEC and the auditorium district, said it's too early in the process to offer specific details or a timeline for the proposed field house.
"We are saving money and it's something that the community really needs," Cano said. "We really need an indoor turf facility in Pocatello."
Cano said the facility would fill a niche and give Southeast Idaho an asset that many other regions lack. The multi-purpose facility would be ideal for hosting large soccer and football tournaments.
"If we can add that it's going to make the community so much better. ... We're just so thankful we've got an auditorium district," Cano said.
Idaho's second largest soccer league, Portneuf Valley Soccer Club, would be among the major users of the proposed field house. The organization's executive administrator, Jennifer Elizarraras, said her board members have been involved in advocating for various plans to build such a facility — none of which have come to fruition — for more than a decade.
"We've for sure been hoping this would happen for a long time," Elizarraras said. "It's definitely something that would be utilized. Over the years, the school districts wanted to build something. There have been lots of opportunities out there. It's just never happened."
Her league includes more than 30 competitive teams and 125 recreational teams. They currently use a small roller hockey rink on Pole Line Road for competitive indoor soccer, though Elizarraras emphasized that facility is too small to meet the considerable demand for playing time.
She believes local school districts would use a new field house, and the facility would also allow the community to start a winter league. She said many local teams currently compete in Idaho Falls during winter through the YMCA.
The auditorium district is funded by a 5 percent tax on local motel beds, which typically generates about $1.4 million in annual revenue. Cano said the district hit a slump during 2020 and early 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when a decline in tourism led to a revenue dip of about $400,000. Furthermore, fewer organizers were booking events at facilities such as the MEC.
Cano said both tourism and bookings at the MEC, located at 1567 Way to Grace, rebounded by last summer. The MEC is now enjoying business as usual, he said.
The auditorium district entered into a unique partnership with Grace Lutheran Church & School, 1350 Baldy Ave., to launch the MEC about six years ago. Grace Lutheran owns the building and leases it to the auditorium district for $450,000 per year. The auditorium district will buy the building at the end of the lease.
The MEC hosted 60 events last year, including 25 basketball tournaments, eight banquets and parties, seven volleyball tournaments, six conventions and four dance or gymnastics events, among a host of other events.
About 125,000 people attended those events. That figure doesn't factor in the club and school teams that use the MEC for basketball, volleyball, soccer, baseball and softball practices from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Monday through Thursday.
"We're trying to put people in hotel beds," Cano said. "It benefits us and it also benefits the community."
Even at the height of the pandemic, Cano said the MEC managed to retain more business than most event facilities while still following public health guidelines. For example, a large Pacific Northwest basketball tournament booked the MEC in 2020 when other options fell through because of the coronavirus. They enjoyed the experience and will be returning for a third year this season.
Cano explained the MEC adjustments to how tournaments were run, allowing six teams to play at once on three courts, with about 20 fans per team allowed inside. After those games ended, the facilities were cleaned and sanitized and new teams and their fans were allowed in.
Cano is confident the MEC will have a full schedule of events throughout 2022.
"We're booked through the end of May now and summer business has increased," Cano said. "Things are going really well."