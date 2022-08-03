Broncos Football

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick takes part in drills on Monday at the team's headquarters in Centennial, Colo. 

 AP

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have lost a top receiver to a torn ACL for a third consecutive season.

Wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off after catching a pass from Russell Wilson at the Denver Broncos' training camp practice Tuesday, and a person with knowledge of the diagnosis told The Associated Press that Patrick sustained a season-ending torn ACL.