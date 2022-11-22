AMERICAN FALLS — What started as a scramble to fill a seat on a required four-member team ended with one Future Farmers of America chapter team taking home first place in the nation in their category — and making history as the first team in East Idaho to come home with the ultimate gold from nationals.
American Falls High School’s Floriculture CDE Team — comprised of Lauryn Aiken, Kameron Bowen, Cody Carlon, and Francisco Hernandez — attended the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis over the last week in October and returned home with their heads held high after placing first in the National FFA Floriculture Career Development Event.
“We had one of our seven teams place first, which has only been done by 12 teams from Idaho since 1929,” said Bret Kindall, FFA advisor and ag teacher at American Falls High School. “The last Idaho team was in 2015, and this is a first for American Falls.”
Three of the team members placed in the top ten overall for the event, with Kameron placing fourth, Cody placing second, and Lauryn placing as the national winner. Francisco received a silver rank.
In addition, the four also earned a perfect score on their team activity portion. Kindall said such a feat is “incredibly rare” and FFA advisor Marc Beitia said he himself hasn’t seen a perfect score since starting the American Falls chapter in the early '90s.
“It’s pretty far and few between,” said Kindall. “That doesn’t happen all that often.”
Two months prior to nationals, however, the floriculture team had hit a dilemma: one of their members had to drop out, leaving them unable to continue unless they managed to find a mandatory fourth member to compete.
That was when Kindall called Francisco.
“He was like, ‘do you want to join floriculture’, and…I really started to think about it,” said Francisco, who was already an FFA member and had logged in experience with welding and soil examination. “I was thinking ‘if I do it, I do it. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity’.”
He committed to the team — although he’d had no experience within the floriculture world.
“I was super nervous,” he explained. “I didn’t know what I was doing, didn’t know how to do an arrangement, or how to make a corsage, and didn’t know anything about any type of flower. So I was really just being supported by these three and Kindall.”
Over six weeks, the senior had to learn how to identify 119 different types of plants, how to design floral arrangements, demonstrate problem solving and the ability to work as a team, in addition to absorbing general knowledge about the floriculture industry.
“He learned in six week what (they) worked nine months on…and that’s all he got to do for six weeks to be able to compete at this level, so he had a lot of work,” said Kindall. “And there were some days he wanted not to come, but he did. To me that is probably the coolest thing about this is that they were able to accomplish this with his help.”
Cody explained the pathway to placing first in the nation was not easy, however, and that the team activity was one of the most challenging parts of the event.
“The hardest part was the team activity because the first time we’d (practiced) it was the Friday before we flew (to Indianapolis),” she said. “But at the same time I think the cards fell in our favor and it ended up being a piece of cake.”
The team was given the task to make a greenhouse production schedule, and together they parsed out parts to each member according to what they excelled in.
“We were able to divide and conquer and I think what really helped us…was there were all things that we were able to do better than somebody else on the team,” she continued. “So it made it really easy to be like, ‘Francisco, you’re really good at math, why don’t you do the math part’ or ‘Kami, you know how to do a mixed planter, why don’t you do that part?’”
For Lauryn, this opportunity to be part of the floriculture team gave her not only experience and credential to add to her resume, but also direction for plans after high school.
“I didn’t know at all what I wanted to do for college,” said the senior. “But the more I learned about it, the more interested I became in it. I’ve always had this problem where I’d be interested in something but wouldn’t want to go to college for it. But with plant science and floriculture, I got really interested in it and that’s what I’m planning to go to college for.”
Kameron gained similar direction since joining FFA. Homeschooled from fourth to 11th grade, she explained entering high school was “disorienting” until she joined FFA and met with classmates with like-minded interests. She also discovered her love for wildlife conservation and hopes to attend college to pursue that field.
“I feel like FFA just gives you more opportunities that a regular high school without FFA would not be able to give you, and I’m so grateful for that,” said Kameron.
Several other teams and individuals of American Falls’ FFA Chapter also placed at nationals held over October 26 to the 29.
Their Nursery/Landscape CDE Team placed ninth in the nation and earned a gold rank, their Food Science and Technology CDE Team and Agricultural Issues Forum LDE earned silver ranks, and their Marketing Plan CDE team received bronze.
Several students on individual levels received recognition, with Ethan Crump representing the state in the Creed Speaking LDE where he earned a silver rank, and Fernando Montelongo representing the state in Employment Skills LDE where he earned a bronze rank. Delfina Murillo, who was a top four finalist in Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication, had the opportunity to give a speech to many students in attendance.
FFA advisor and agricultural teacher Savannah Stroebel said the American Falls FFA Chapter was also again recognized as a three-star chapter, the highest rank achievable, and a ranking they’ve held for sixteen years straight.
“The kids walked across stage for that to represent our chapter, which was really cool because there’s only a few in Idaho that are three stars,” said Stroebel.
