American Falls FFA team

American Falls FFA advisor and agriculture teacher Brett Kindall, left, with the floriculture team, Francisco Hernandez, Lauryn Aiken, Kameron Bowen, and Cody Carlon on stage as they receive their national award.

 Photo courtesy of Bret Kindall

AMERICAN FALLS — What started as a scramble to fill a seat on a required four-member team ended with one Future Farmers of America chapter team taking home first place in the nation in their category — and making history as the first team in East Idaho to come home with the ultimate gold from nationals.

American Falls High School’s Floriculture CDE Team — comprised of Lauryn Aiken, Kameron Bowen, Cody Carlon, and Francisco Hernandez — attended the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis over the last week in October and returned home with their heads held high after placing first in the National FFA Floriculture Career Development Event.

American Falls FFA team floral

American Falls High School seniors, from left, Francisco Hernandez, Cody Carlon, and Lauryn Aiken working on a floral project.

