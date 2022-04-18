AMERICAN FALLS — Anglers in the area might want to dust off their bait and tackle boxes for the Idaho Sport Fishing Tournaments Derby that will be held on April 30 at the Seagull Bay Yacht Club on the American Falls Reservoir.
The event, which will run from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature a cash prize of $1,000 to the winner of the Big Fish Challenge and cash prizes to the second- and third-place winners.
There will be a six fish limit and all fish must be over 16 inches to qualify, said Nick Morrison, the organizer of the tournament. Weigh-in will occur slightly before 4 p.m., when winners will be announced.
Pre-registration is April 22 at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Pocatello from 6 to 8 p.m., cash only. Entrance fee is $35 with an additional $15 for those who want to enter the Big Fish Challenge. There will also be a children’s tournament for ages 14 and under.
Morrison, an avid outdoorsman, explained the tournament is in its second year and saw great success during last year’s derby.
“There were over 200 people who participated,” he explained, and this year expects anglers from all over the state to cast their lines that weekend for a chance to enjoy a day of fishing and chance to win prizes. “We want as many people to come on out.”
Sponsors this year include Devine Window Solutions & Sun Stoppers, Santico Excavation, Intermountain Self Storage, Contractor Sales, Mama Inez, Sandbaggers and R & J Auto Sales.
For those unable to meet the Sportsman’s Warehouse pre-registration on April 22, contact Morrison at 208-252-2363 to sign up.