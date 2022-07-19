The Pocatello Fire Department responded Monday to a brush fire behind a home in the 500 block of Warren Avenue.
POCATELLO — Firefighters with the Pocatello Fire Department put out a brush fire in the 500 block of Warren Avenue on Monday afternoon, preventing flames from spreading to nearby homes.
Assistant Fire Chief Shane Grow said grass and brush caught on fire near a shed in the backyard of a home on Warren Avenue at about 3 p.m. on Monday.
No one was injured as a result of the fire. Grow said the fire was small and took firefighters roughly 45 minutes extinguish.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.