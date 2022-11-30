Pebble Creek Opening day (4).jpg (copy)

Two young skiers pictured at Pebble Creek Ski Area in Decemebr 2021.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

With the recent onslaught of snow, Pebble Creek Ski Area is excited to announce the earliest opening date on record!

With 31 inches of snow at the base, the ski area located just south of Pocatello is looking forward to opening the Aspen Beginner Area this weekend, Dec. 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

