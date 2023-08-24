Sean Carter

Idaho State volleyball coach Sean Carter, kneeling, addresses his team during a match last season.

 Idaho State University Photo

Idaho State volleyball coach Sean Carter isn’t going to waste any time finding out what he’s got in a roster filled with newcomers. The Bengals begin their season with back-to-back matches against a strong Boise State squad this weekend, after taking on one of the best teams in the Mountain West Conference in an exhibition match last week.

“We’ve gotten these girls to at least understand a little bit that we’re trying to play better teams, because I’ll learn a lot more about where we need to be in conference, instead of scheduling a bunch of teams I think we can beat,” said Carter. “We’ll definitely get some of that with this tougher schedule in non-conference.”

