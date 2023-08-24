Idaho State volleyball coach Sean Carter isn’t going to waste any time finding out what he’s got in a roster filled with newcomers. The Bengals begin their season with back-to-back matches against a strong Boise State squad this weekend, after taking on one of the best teams in the Mountain West Conference in an exhibition match last week.
“We’ve gotten these girls to at least understand a little bit that we’re trying to play better teams, because I’ll learn a lot more about where we need to be in conference, instead of scheduling a bunch of teams I think we can beat,” said Carter. “We’ll definitely get some of that with this tougher schedule in non-conference.”
The Bengals lost to Utah State, the co-favorite to win the Mountain West, in an exhibition match in Logan last week – in a setting that hardly resembled an exhibition.
“It was a great environment,” Carter said of the contest at Utah State. “They had the whole gym packed, so it was really a great experience. Hey, this is pressure, the game is happening faster…”
The Aggies, who went to the NCAA tournament and upset powerhouse UCLA last year, are conference co-favorites with UNLV, a team the Bengals upset in the pre-season last year. Boise State, who the Bengals open with Friday night at 7 p.m. in Boise, are only picked to finish sixth in the Mountain West this year, but Carter expects the Broncos to be better than that.
“They’ve got one of the best opposite (hitters) that I can remember,” said Carter, of Paige Bartsch, a junior who led the Broncos last year with 419 kills. “She’s 6-3, she can score points from anywhere. She stays in all the way around, so she digs and hits out of the back row. There’s just not a lot of those kind of players around.”
After the Friday match, the two teams will turn around and travel to Pocatello for a 4 p.m. rematch Sunday in ISU’s Reed Gym. Crews were busy installing new scoreboards and a video board in Reed this week, and hopefully all the new bells and whistles will be in place in time for the Bengal home opener on Sunday.
The Bengals, who finished 13-17 overall and 5-11 in Big Sky conference play in Carter’s first season at the helm last year, will open play this weekend with eight new names on the roster. There is experience and talent on the backline, but a lot of question marks upfront.
When you ask Carter what keeps him up at night, he says, “I think just scoring – where are our points going to come from?”
Carter really likes the defensive depth his team features. That includes graduate transfer Lily Liekweg, a libero who came from Wichita State, where she played for Carter who was an assistant coach there; twins Asiah (libero) and Aliyah (setter) Sopo’aga and outside hitter Jamie Streit, who are all seniors.
“We are much improved as a passing and defensive team than we were a year ago,” said Carter. “Against a team like Utah State, we passed 60 to 70 percent perfect, which is astronomical. If your team is around 60 percent, you’re doing really, really good. (But) when you pass that well, normally you’ve got to score at a much higher rate. We didn’t do that.”
Carter blamed that lack of scoring on having two new setters and a “whole bunch of new attackers. So we’re trying to create that chemistry. It’s just going to take some time.”
Carter said right now, his most consistent player has been Streit, the 5-9 outside hitter from Pinedale, Wyo. “Her passing has been really, really good,” Carter said. “She’s one player I feel comfortable we can leave her in all the way around. That’s the plan to start, she’ll certainly be in there.”
Liekweg, a graduate transfer who played for Carter and his wife and assistant coach Chelsea Scott for several years at Wichita State, has not only been a standout with her play, but has influenced the improvement of her teammates, Carter said.
“She has certainly increased the level of our gym when it comes to passing and digging,” Carter said. “With her showing up, Asiah (Sopo’aga), last year’s libero, has done this (raising his arms). So bringing in another good player at that position has only made Asiah a lot better. I believe, in truth, we’re way better passers.”
That leaves identifying and solidifying those players who will be scoring the points on the front line. One likely candidate is freshman Jaydin Watts, 6-0, from Lancaster, Calif. She is a raw talent right now, but a talent nonetheless.
“She is certainly going to make an impact,” said Carter of Watts, who replaces another talented freshman middle blocker, Emrie Satuala, who transferred to Utah after being named Big Sky freshman of the year last season. “Hopefully we can get some things ironed out, but the talent for sure is there. Hopefully we can get the efficiency and that kind of stuff.”
The home-and-home with Boise State is a rarity in just about any sport involving the Broncos and other in-state teams. Boise State is notorious for declining to travel to Pocatello or Moscow in most major sports. But Carter says Shawn Garus, his coaching counterpart at BSU, has been most gracious about scheduling the Bengals.
“It’s certainly great for the state and for volleyball in the state,” said Carter of the ISU-BSU matchup. “We’ll hopefully both be a great match for each other, for RPI reasons in the future, as hopefully we build the program and continue to win… As much as he (Garus) wants to keep doing these home-and-homes, or at least we go there one year and he comes here one year, I’m probably never going to say no to that.”
Carter said he hopes to get several things out of the two opening matches with the Broncos: he wants to learn about his team’s strengths and weaknesses, he wants to see his players develop confidence, and, of course, he’d love a win or two.
“I’m hoping to see composure and confidence, regardless of what happens out there,” said Carter.
He’s also hoping for some insight into what his team’s most effective lineup will be.
“The give and take is that our most potent offensive lineup may not be our best passing, defense, functional lineup,” said Carter. “That’s what we’re trying to learn, is which one we might be better in.”
The first data set will arrive this weekend. Then the Bengals are off to Tampa, Fla. for a three-team tournament featuring South Florida, Mercer and Florida Gulf Coast, on Sept. 1-2. The Bengals return home for matches Sept. 4 (UC-Davis) and Sept. 7 (Utah Valley).
AN ADDITION TO THE CARTER FAMILY
Carter and his wife Chelsea are expecting their first child in October, right in the middle of the volleyball season. They know it’s a girl, but Sean wouldn’t speculate on whether she’s a future setter or middle blocker.
“Who knows?” he said. “She’s certainly going to be in the gym a lot. It would be really cool if she liked volleyball as much as mom and I. But as long as she’s healthy, we’ll be happy.”
