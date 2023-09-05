Beginning this week, we’ll try to bring you up to speed on all the non-football sports at Idaho State University. Here’s a recap on what’s been happening with soccer, volleyball, cross country, golf and tennis.
Volleyball
It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the ISU volleyball team, but the Bengals finally got a breakthrough with a win over UC-Davis Monday.
“We were obviously disappointed with our performance this weekend in Florida,” said Bengal coach Sean Carter. “But we are still settling into a lineup and we have a very tough schedule.”
The Bengals lost all three matches in a tournament in Tampa last weekend, falling 3-1 to South Florida, and 3-0 to Mercer and Florida Gulf Coast. They bounced back with a 3-1 win over UC-Davis in Reed Gym.
“I’m happy how our team responded in our last match vs. FGCU, and certainly we played well today to beat UC-Davis, who has wins against University of North Carolina and the University of Arizona,” Carter said. “We have a very tough challenge this week with Utah Valley (Thursday in Reed Gym, beginning at 6 p.m.) and Gonzaga (Saturday in Reed Gym at 1 p.m.). But I hope we can build on some of the momentum at home.”
Jamie Streit led the Bengals with 15 kills, a .417 kill percentage and 11 assists against the Aggies. Sadie Bluth added 11 kills and 11 digs, and Aliyah Sopoaga had 34 assists.
ISU is 1-5 on the season so far, having been swept by Boise State in two matches to begin the season.
Soccer
The Bengal soccer team is still looking for its first win of the season after six contests, but they’ve been more competitive in two losses at Davis Field over the weekend. The Bengals fell 3-2 to both South Dakota and South Dakota State in those matches.
“Things are starting to click, but unfortunately we’ve been on the wrong side of two close matches this week,” said ISU Coach Dustin Downey.
In Friday’s loss to South Dakota, the Bengals recorded the most shots in a single game since 2018, with 23 shots taken, including 11 on goal.
“On Sunday (vs. South Dakota State), you saw similar patterns where our attack is starting to consistently create chances – something we were lacking last year,” said Downey. “Recruiting athletic, attacking-minded players was a big emphasis for our staff last season and it’s becoming noticeable in our performances. Unfortunately, our defense hasn’t been as consistent this season, and that’s something we’re continuing to work on in training.”
Saydree Bell, a sophomore forward from Pocatello, has been having a breakout campaign after transferring to ISU this spring. She’s scored 3 goals and added an assist in the two games over the weekend.
Downey was also pleased with the performances of Mary Za, sophomore forward from Virginia, Peyton Dion, junior midfielder from Nampa, Rachel Fullmer, senior forward from Utah, Marta Nieto, a senior defender from Spain, and Isa Winton, a freshman midfielder from Colorado.
“We missed Marta and Rachel last season due to injury, so it’s good to have them back and performing well for us,” said Downey.
The Bengals travel to Wyoming for a match on Thursday, then return home to host Colorado State at Davis Field on Sunday at noon.
Cross Country
The men and women’s teams broke the ice in the Utah Valley Invitational in Orem, Utah over the weekend.
“We went down to UVU with a small roster just to get a few people some early race exposure,” said ISU cross country coach Nate Houle. “The race plan was to just start together for the first couple of miles. Then I allowed them to open up a bit at the end. I think everyone felt pretty relaxed about the effort and I’m satisfied with their execution of the plan.”
The top ISU finisher on the women’s side was Olivia Kendall of Burley, with a time of 19:18.6. The top male finisher was Brandon Walker, a sophomore from Boise, with a time of 15:26.3.
Houle said the Bengals are still early in their training progression, and are looking forward to some higher level effort beginning with a home meet on Sept. 22.
Golf and Tennis
Both the ISU women’s golf and the women’s tennis teams will open their seasons this weekend. The golfers play in the Timpanogos Collegiate Invitational in Orem, Utah. Saturday through Tuesday. The women’s tennis team hosts the ISU Invitational Friday through Sunday.
