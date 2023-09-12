Tennis
The Idaho State women’s tennis team kicked off its fall season in grand style over the weekend, claiming the top two singles titles in a tournament featuring Boise State, Montana, Montana and Utah Tech.
The ISU Invitational, played at Capell Park in Chubbuck, featured two different singles draws – the Black and the Orange draws. In the Black Draw, Bengal Syndey Morris, a junior from Carmel, Indiana, tore through the field, going 4-0 and not losing a set on her way to the championship, where she downed her Boise State opponent 6-2, 6-3. Along the way, Morris beat Bengal teammate Stefanya Shalakhova in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-2.
Meanwhile, it was an all-Idaho State final in the Orange Draw, where Hana Cho, a senior from British Columbia, beat fellow Bengal Lola O’Lideadha, a senior from Ireland, 6-1, 6-3 in the championship match.
In doubles play, the Idaho State team of Kazakhstan natives Asem Shoybek and Stefanya Shalakhova won the Draw B title with an 8-6 win over their Boise State opponents in the title match.
In the Draw A doubles, meanwhile, the ISU team of sisters Sol and Lola O’Lideadha lost in the championship match to their Boise State opponents, 8-5. Cho and Morris, meanwhile, teamed up to capture the Draw A consolation doubles championships, beating their Utah Tech opponents 7-3.
Other ISU singles finishes included Sol O’Lideadha (consolation champion Orange Draw), Shalakhova (third place winner in the Black Draw), and Olivia Mikkelson (Black Draw consolation champion).
“It was an awesome tournament,” said ISU tennis coach Gretchen Maloney. “It is always good in the first tournament to play a ton of matches and get dialed in for the tough tournaments coming up. I am really proud of how the girls all competed. Some of them struggled with finding their games right away, but they still figured out how to win matches, even if they felt like it wasn’t their preferred game style. I am loving the culture and work ethic of this team.”
The ISU women will compete in a tournament at Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs beginning Thursday, then in another tournament at Boise State beginning Sept. 22, before going to Utah for the ITA Regional Tournament Oct. 18-22.
The ISU men’s tennis team, meanwhile, will kick off its season this weekend at the Dar Walters Invitational in Boise.
Soccer
The Bengal soccer team earned its first win of the season, and it was a big one – ISU shut out defending Mountain West Conference champion Wyoming, 3-0, in Laramie on Thursday. It was the Bengals’ first win over a Mountain West Conference team since 2018, when they beat Utah State.
The Bengals lost to another Mountain West team, Colorado State, 2-1, on Sunday at Davis Field, to fall to 1-7 on the season. But Bengal Coach Dustin Downey is seeing progress, nonetheless.
“We’ve scored in four straight matches now, tallying eight goals,” said Downey. “That’s something that we were lacking last season, a consistent, threatening offense. Colorado State has given up two goals all
season – and Idaho State was one of them. Wyoming just tied Louisville today on the road, and we were Wyoming’s only loss this season. So we are in good form, but now we’ve got to find a way to get on the right side of the scoreboard more often. But we’re not far off.”
Sophomore forward Mary Za scored the first goal against Wyoming, then Kaylyn Buchanan, a junior forward from Colorado, added two more to seal the win. Goalie Kelsey Jargstorf, a junior from Meridian, stopped seven shots on goal to record the shutout.
On Sunday, defender Marta Nieto, a senior from Spain, scored ISU’s lone goal.
The women travel to Southern Utah for a match on Thursday, then play at Utah Tech on Sunday.
Volleyball
After getting their first win of the year against UC-Davis on Labor Day, the Bengals dropped home matches to Utah Valley, 3-1, and Gonzaga, 3-0, in the Bengal Invitational tournament in Reed Gym this weekend.
“We played very well Thursday vs. UVU, but we just didn’t make enough plays when the score was close at the end of games,” said ISU Coach Sean Carter. “Saturday, our defense and blocking broke down against Gonzaga’s outside hitters. We couldn’t keep up with their offensive production.
“Despite the record (1-7), I feel we are improving,” added Carter. “We are in every match, we just have to get over the hump and learn to finish close sets.”
ISU outside hitter Sadie Bluth, a junior from Mesa, Ariz., was named to the all-tournament team after recording 23 kills and a .224 attack percentage. Pocatello native Zoe Thiros, an outside hitter for Gonzaga, also had a successful return home, being named to the all-tourney team.
Utah Valley beat both ISU and Gonzaga to win the tournament title behind MVP Avery Shewell.
