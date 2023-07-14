Wynnm Murphy’s ethereal voice rises out from the gentle strumming of a guitar, the honey throated tones and vivid lyrics creating a melody that enchants all who hear the amalgamation of storied folk anthems juxtaposed against swaying indie harmonies.
The 27-year-old’s music leaves an unforgettable impression, with influences from her new life in the Netherlands coupled with perhaps a homesickness for the Gate City.
Murphy, a well known singer and songwriter in the Netherlands, will be performing Friday, Saturday and Tuesday in Pocatello, bringing her unique sound to her hometown.
Known in the Netherlands as simply Wynnm, Murphy is a popular fixture in Amsterdam and plays music that she describes as the intersection of alternative folk and indie pop.
“I create in this style because I love the tendency that folk music has towards storytelling,” Murphy said. “I’m very inspired by writers like Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, these really old folk singers that had a style of writing that was kind of metaphorical.”
Murphy grew up in Pocatello and in 2017 moved to the Netherlands to study abroad. Murphy liked the Netherlands so much that she decided to stay and she graduated from the University of Amsterdam.
She began participating in Amsterdam’s music scene, including open mic nights at venues that required musicians to perform original songs. It was in that setting that the seed was planted to embark on a career in music and shortly after she began looking for band members and producers.
Working with producer Mario Davidson, Murphy began constructing her first album “Moonwalking” just before the 2020 pandemic. The process was slow because of the lack of open and available venues during that time but Murphy was dedicated to growing her audience and relationship with the music scene.
During her concerts in Pocatello, audiences can purchase a special first-pressed batch of vinyls of her debut album. They are limited to only 250 and are the only available vinyl versions of “Moonwalking” in existence, a rare opportunity for fans.
Currently Murphy is working on her second album “SilverTeeth” which is slated for a fall 2023 release. She has been creating the album for the past two years. The title track is called “God’s Silver Teeth” and while in Pocatello, Murphy will be working with a local videographer to shoot a music video for the single.
“I just think everybody needs live music,” Murphy said. “I think it creates a really connective listening space. I think that’s why I continue to do it because I really believe that there’s some healing power that happens when a group of people come together and listen.”
While in Amsterdam Murphy sings with a four-piece band, but while traveling she usually performs as a solo artist.
“(SilverTeeth) is the culmination of my experience in the Netherlands,” Murphy said. “What it is (like) to grow into adulthood in a place that is very foreign and how that (place) can become home.”
This fall Murphy will be featured in a showcase festival called “Popronde” which is the largest traveling music festival in the Netherlands. In anticipation of her new album’s release, Murphy will be performing in the concert series in September and October.
Local people can experience Wynnm’s distinctive finger-picking style and engaging lyrics in Pocatello starting on Friday, when she will be playing at the Off the Rails microbrewery on South Main Street at 7 p.m. For those attending the Shady Grove music festival at FMC Park, she will be playing on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. Tuesday concert at the Elks Lodge on South Main Street.
Newcomers and devotees alike can experience Wynnm’s tranquil soundscapes as she returns to the Southeast Idaho city that she calls home. The gentle breezes and delicate songbird calls that carry through local valleys are certainly mirrored in Wynnm’s soulful ballads and heartfelt refrains.
“There’s a nice balance between solitude and community that happens in music,” Murphy said. “I certainly can gain inspiration from other artists and from collaborations but also from the world around me. Whatever human emotions are happening... I get to write about them. I think that allows me to have a deeper connection with what it is to be human.”
For those interested in checking out Wynnm’s music, visit her on Spotify.
