Bannock County residents,
The most common issue brought to me as a Bannock County Commissioner is high property taxes. For the past few years, my fellow commissioners and I have worked hard to keep Bannock County’s portion of property taxes as low as possible.
After months of discussion, compromise, and hard work, I’m happy to say that we are reducing the county’s property tax ask for Fiscal Year 2024. Property owners will see that reduction reflected in their 2023 tax bills, which will be issued this November.
I’m grateful for the cooperation amongst all the elected officials in Bannock County who participated in our budgeting process this year. We all came together, along with our department heads, to make sure we could offer tax relief to our residents. Of course, none of this would be possible without our dedicated staff members from each of these offices.
We reduced our tax ask by using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, PILT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) money and grants to address one-time expenses. Not only were we able to reduce our tax ask, but we also made important investments in our employees, our emergency services, and the Bannock County Fair.
Bannock County employees, on average, will see a modest increase in their compensation of about 2.4 percent as we continue to try and address pay gaps in many positions.
We also invested in emergency services, specifically in southern Bannock County. This year, we partnered with the city of McCammon to establish a location for advanced life support providers that will serve all residents south of Inkom. This will be located at the new McCammon Fire Station on Front Street and equipped to provide 24/7 emergency medical services. I am thrilled about this investment and what it will mean for Bannock County. This support is expected to go online in 2024.
We had a fantastic fair this year (I especially enjoyed the potato bar). Attendance this year was as strong as ever, just like the sense of community that is continuously displayed among our neighbors in Downey. 4-H had a record year with more than 380 animals entered into the competition. From the aforementioned potato bar to the rodeo, the Simon and Garfunkel tribute band, and a hypnotist, amongst many more entertaining events, it was a very well-rounded year, and it was equally well received.
I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the Bannock County Fair Board and all who helped make this year’s fair so special. The Fair Board did an excellent job organizing a mixture of family-friendly content and entertainment for all of our residents. This year we were able to invest in a new building for the fairgrounds and have budgeted for additional upgrades next year, which means by the time next year’s fair rolls around there could be a possibility of up to three new buildings at the fairgrounds. Many probably noticed the new cover over the grand stands this year as well and what a difference it made.
I look forward to continuing to invest in the long-term future of the Bannock County Fair in Downey.
Beyond those major investments, we continue to work on projects like the Eastern Idaho Forensic Pathology Center, our 911 emergency system, and improving emergency services countywide.
I also want to highlight the success of our 2023 concert season at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. This was the first year Bannock County was in charge of the concerts. Attendance was so much better, things ran much more efficiently, and we built back some of the venue’s reputation that was lost from previous management. We learned a lot from this season and have some great ideas about how we can make next year even better (more rock shows). As announced recently, however, we will be hosting Megadeth this year, so get your tickets now! Bannockcountyeventcenter.us
We also have a tremendous new asset for the community in The Village: A Place for Youth and Families. Our Juvenile Probation Department worked so hard to make this resource a reality for families. It will provide early intervention services for families with struggling youth, which will help keep them from entering the juvenile justice system and having a record. As I said during the ribbon cutting for The Village, miracles will happen at this place.
I’m looking forward to the upcoming fiscal year and all the exciting things coming to our area. I highly encourage you to review our FY24 proposed budget and join us for the budget’s public hearing on Aug. 29. That will be held at 11 a.m. in room 212 of the Bannock County Courthouse, 624 E. Center St. in Pocatello. You can sign up to speak about the budget when you arrive, or if you can’t make it to the meeting, you can email your comments to commission@bannockcounty.us, and we will include them in the official record. I also encourage you to review the proposed budgets for any other taxing districts you live within, such as the city, school district or ambulance district, as those will also impact your tax bills this November.
Thank you for everything each of you do to make Bannock County a wonderful place to live and work. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve you, and I will continue to do my best every day.
