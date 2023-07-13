Tiantai Temple Buddhism Choir

The only buddhist choir in the world, the Tiantai Buddhism Conservatory Dawn Choir, will be performing over the next few days at the Idaho International Choral Festival in Pocatello.

 Photo courtesy of ISU Department of Music

POCATELLO — Ever heard a Buddhist monk sing?

Those in Pocatello will get the chance to listen and watch choirs from around the world — including Poland, China, Spain and Costa Rica — perform over the next few days as part of the 2023 Idaho International Choral Festival, held from now until Saturday evening.

Spring Women's Choir

The Spring Women’s Choir from California will be performing in Pocatello this week.
Coro Intermezzo - Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s Coro Intermezzo and has won two international choir competitions in the past and is performing in Pocatello this week. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.