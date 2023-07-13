Title Photo

Wynnm Murphy pictured on stage during one of her concerts.

 Alex Brown Photo

Wynnm Murphy's ethereal voice rises out from the gentle strumming of a guitar, the honey throated tones and vivid lyrics creating a melody that enchants all who hear the amalgamation of storied folk anthems juxtaposed against swaying indie harmonies.

The 27-year-old's music leaves an unforgettable impression, with influences from her new life in the Netherlands coupled with perhaps a homesickness for the Gate City.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.