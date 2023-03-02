POCATELLO — Polish Ambassador Marek Magierowski will be the keynote speaker at the 52nd annual Frank Church Symposium next week at Idaho State University.
According to a news release from ISU, the theme for this year’s symposium is “Europe at a Crossroads: Progression or Regression?” Topics that will be discussed at the event — which takes place Thursday and Friday in Frazier Hall — include the changes in European leadership in recent years, the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, energy transitions in the next few years and the global market.
The university has invited other delegates that include a mix of professors, authors and other professionals who specialize in several different topics. These topics include economics, political science and international relations.
According to the press release, the Frank Church Symposium is organized by the International Affairs Committee, which is a student-led organization involved with all aspects of the event. They even drafted the invitation to Ambassador Magierowski.
Magierowski has been a journalist and columnist for over 20 years. He left journalism in 2015 to work for the Polish government where he has served in numerous roles, including head of the Press Office.
Raphael Njoku, professor of history and global studies at ISU, said in the news release that Magierowski is the best choice to have as keynote speaker for this year's symposium. The keynote address will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday.
"There could not have been a better choice of a keynote speaker for the symposium especially at a period of our times when humanity is dealing with a myriad of issues," he said
According to the news release, there will be other delegates and speakers, including Andrei Korobkov, a Russian studies expert at Middle Tennessee State University.
On March 10, there will be a concert called “Sorrow and Joy — Songs of Ukraine, Russia and Poland” at Frazier Hall. This concert will feature music from Ukraine, Russia and Poland. The concert will start at 2 p.m.
According to a second news release, the concert will feature baritone Ben Flanders and pianist Natalia Fauk. Flanders is from Cincinnati and is the founder of an art song collective called Slavic Voices. Fauk is currently working toward a D.M.A in Piano Performance at the University of Utah while maintaining a piano teaching studio in Pocatello.
The concert will explore specific themes such as Ukraine’s Cossack heritage as well as universal themes of love and loss. The goal is to provide “cultural, historical and humanistic dimension to the conversation around the war in Ukraine.”
Composers featured in the concert will be Ukrainian Lysensko, Russian Tchaikovsky and Polish Paderewski.
Njoku said in the news release that the symposium is a way to honor people who strive to end human suffering of any kind and promote peace.
"The symposium honors the efforts of groups and individuals around the world striving to find solutions to war, poverty and human misery and promote peace, human development, environmental safety and amicable international relations," he said.
The March 9 events will take place from 9:55 a.m. to 8 p.m. The March 10 events will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.
