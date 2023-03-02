POCATELLO — Polish Ambassador Marek Magierowski will be the keynote speaker at the 52nd annual Frank Church Symposium next week at Idaho State University.

According to a news release from ISU, the theme for this year’s symposium is “Europe at a Crossroads: Progression or Regression?” Topics that will be discussed at the event — which takes place Thursday and Friday in Frazier Hall — include the changes in European leadership in recent years, the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, energy transitions in the next few years and the global market.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.