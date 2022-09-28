POCATELLO — SRD Haunted Attractions will soon be opening in Pocatello for the month of October.
Nikki Jorgensen, one of the owners of SRD, said that their attractions this year will feature a haunted house at the Bannock County Event Center.
"That will be in the D Barn," she said. "It will start on Saturday."
Another attraction will be the haunted hay rides. Jorgensen said those will start at Princeton Avenue and Terry Street that will go around Idaho State University..
"Those will be on Thursday nights all through October," she said.
On Oct. 22, there will be a Halloween Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pocatello Elks Lodge. It will include games, food and shopping. Jorgensen said it will be a family-friendly event.
"It's a festival for kids that's free for everyone," she said.
On Halloween night, there will be two events. The first is a trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. After that is over, there will be a Spook Alley from 7 to 10 p.m. which will be a kid friendly event.
Jorgensen said what she enjoys most about holding the haunted attractions is working with the community and the high school actors that work with them.
"I like working with the community," she said. "We have a great staff of kids and high school actors."
According to SRD Haunted Attraction's Facebook page, the haunted hay rides will be open every Thursday night from 8 to 10 p.m. Rides will load every 20 minutes. The other attractions will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday nights and 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday nights.
SRD also offers three different "levels of fear" at the attractions. The first is the Spook Alley, which is a walk with a few noises that is intended for small children.
The second level is intended for children ages 8 and older. It will feature a few jump scares and some scary sights.
The third level is "not for the faint of heart" as it is intended for older audiences.
More information about the attractions and events can be found at pocatelloevents.com or on SRD's Facebook page.
