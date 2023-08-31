SHELLEY — Voters in Shelley Joint School District 60 approved the renewal of a supplemental levy for $725,000 per year for two years to go toward district personnel and maintenance supplies beginning in 2024.
The levy needed only a simple majority to pass, and 69 percent of voters who participated in the Tuesday election cast their vote in favor of the measure.
The levy will take effect in fiscal year 2024 through 2026. The average annual cost to taxpayers is $64.94 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
The levy will allow the school district to allocate $150,000 to custodial and maintenance supplies; $40,000 for a second school resource officer; $190,000 in supplemental pay for teachers and counselors, plus $195,000 for other school staff; $70,000 for transportation personnel; and $80,000 to cover coaching and advisor stipends and travel costs for extracurricular activities.
Shelley Joint School District 60 Superintendent Chad Williams said he's grateful to the community for its support for school funding.
"I want to express gratitude to the community of Shelley for supporting the levy," Williams said. "It's our goal to provide a positive learning environment for everyone and the levy dollars play a role in helping us accomplish that goal."
Williams added that if the levy had not gotten voter approval, that would've created a challenge for the school district as it would've had to weigh budget cuts.
"The supplemental levy makes up about 4 percent of our budget," he said. "It touches a lot of different people in our school district and it would definitely be challenging to try to figure out where to cut 4 percent of our budget. But historically, the community of Shelley has been very supportive of bonds and levies, so this (voter) approval rate didn't surprise me at all."
The school district is putting another funding request on the ballot in this year's upcoming November election. It's asking for a $67.8 million bond to build a new high school to accommodate the district's projected enrollment growth.
The new school would be built on property the school district already owns south of the existing Shelley High School. The district bought the property about a decade ago, according to Williams.
"We're thankful that that property is available because we're in a position where we need to start creating more capacity for our student population," Williams said, adding that the new school building is needed to avoid installing modular classrooms and to mitigate large class sizes.
The bond, unlike the supplemental levy, requires a super majority to pass, meaning two-thirds, rather than half, of voters must cast a favorable vote.
